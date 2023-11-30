Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of several Trinamool Congress leaders, including an MLA and two councillors, for their alleged involvement in irregularities in school recruitment in West Bengal, an official said.

The central agency raided the residence of Jafikul Islam, the MLA of Domkal in Murshidabad district, and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Bappadittya Dasgupta and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Debraj Chakraborty, he said.

"These raids are being conducted as a part of our investigation into the teachers' scam. The raids are on. We are questioning the people whose homes and offices are being raided," the official told PTI.

Raids are on at different locations in and around Kolkata, Murshidabad and Cooch Behar districts in connection with the investigation, the official said.

