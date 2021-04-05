Muzaffarnagar, Apr 5 (PTI) A court here Monday awarded life sentence to four people including a school manager for shooting dead a seven-year-old boy and injuring his father about 4.5 years ago over old enmity.

Additional district sessions judge Nishant Dev also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on Amit Kumar (the school manager), Abid, Rahul and Ajay after holding them guilty under sections 302 (murder) rand 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Government counsels Niraj Kant Malik and Perdeep Sharma said Vinod was injured while his seven-year-old son died after they were fired upon on the Khatauli Jansath road, while returning to their home on a scooter on July 18, 2016.

Vinod's wife had lodged an FIR against four people including Amit alleging that they had launched the attack over old rivalry over running the school.

