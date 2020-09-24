Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) A principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalaya in Paota area of Jaipur was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor, an Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused, Ashok Kumar Verma, had allegedly demanded commission from the contractor to clear the payment of Rs 4.7 lakh for his work, said DGP (ACB) Alok Tripathi said in a statement.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Tripathi said.

