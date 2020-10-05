Muzaffarnagar, Oct 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old school teacher was shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the teacher, identified as Sudhir Kumar, was returning home on his motorcycle after giving tuition to students in Bopada village, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, police added.

