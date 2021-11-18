Karaikal (Puducherry) [India], November 18 (ANI): In view of the heavy rain forecast, all schools and colleges in Puducherry's Karaikal will remain closed on Thursday.

The Karaikal region of the Union Territory is surrounded by Nagappattinam and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | BGMI Lite Version Likely To Be Launched Soon.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Puducherry is likely to experience a "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" today.

The coastal region of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in adjoining areas of north Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours, IMD said. (ANI)

Also Read | Suspected ISIS Terrorist Arrested in Bengaluru by NIA, Was Allegedly Involved in Recruiting Youth to Terror Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)