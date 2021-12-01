Nagpur, Dec 1 (PTI) Schools in the rural parts of Maharashtra's Nagpur district reopened for Classes 1 to 4 on Wednesday after remaining shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the authorities said.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: 6 People Coming From 'At Risk' Countries Test Positive for COVID-19.

Offline classroom sessions for Classes 1 to 4 started in 1,898 schools, out of 2021 schools in 13 tehsils of Nagpur with adherence to COVID-19 protocols, a statement issued by the Nagpur district information office said.

Also Read | Mizoram TET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Keys Online at mbse.edu.in.

As many as 64780 students, out of the total 1,02,891, attended the school on the first day, while, 5,569 teachers out of the total 5,956 were present there, it said.

Meanwhile, a decision on starting offline sessions for Classes 1 to 7 under the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits will be taken after December 10 in view of the global concern over the Omicron virus threat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)