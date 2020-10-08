Raipur, Oct 8 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said that schools in the state will continue to remain closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here, a government spokesperson said.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union home ministry, state governments can take decision about reopening of schools after October 15.

The state cabinet decided that in view of the pandemic situation in Chhattisgarh, schools will continue to remain shut, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also decided that no extravagant ceremony would be held this year on the occasion of the state foundation day on November 1, and only the state award ceremony will be held at the chief minister's residence, the official said.

