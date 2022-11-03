Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): All schools will hold online classes mandatorily for students from class 1 to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until 8th November in wake of rising air pollution.

According to the notice issued by District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dharamveer Singh, schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Two Friends Sexually Assault 14-Year-Old Boy, Upload Video on Facebook; Arrested.

"All outdoor activities are to be restricted until further notice," read the notice from District Magistrate Dharamveer Singh.

Earlier, the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed bad air as Noida, which is part of the national capital region, slipped to an AQI of 393, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 318 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Stray Dog Licks Blood of Injured Man Lying on Hospital Floor in Kushinagar; 6 Sacked After Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)