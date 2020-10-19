Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh schools opened on Monday after a gap of seven months caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Secondary Education) Aradhana Shukla said students of Classes 9 to 12 attended the schools.

Also Read | Jagdishpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The classes were run in two shifts due to the COVID-19 protocal in the state, she said, adding that arrangements were made for sanitisers and thermal scanning at the schools.

Official sources said in 28,474 secondary education schools, parents of 33.71 students (34,68,933 out of 1,02,89,154) gave their consent to send their wards to schools.

Also Read | Tarari Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)