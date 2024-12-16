New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Following the reimposition of GRAP-III restrictions across the National Capital Region (NCR) amid "highly unfavourable meteorological conditions," all schools have been directed to conduct classes for children up to Class V in a 'hybrid mode.'

An official order from the Directorate of Education in Delhi stated, "The Sub-Committee for GRAP, in its meeting held on December 16, comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and has decided that all actions envisaged under Stage-III of the latest GRAP schedule, as issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), be implemented with immediate effect by all agencies in the entire NCR."

"In addition to the actions under Stages I and II of the revised GRAP schedule already in force, all Heads of Schools of Government, Government-aided, unaided recognised private schools under DoE, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes for children up to Class V in a 'hybrid mode,' i.e., both in physical and online formats, with immediate effect until further orders," the order further read.

GRAP-III restrictions have been reimposed across the NCR, citing "highly unfavourable meteorological conditions," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Centre's pollution watchdog, announced on Monday.

The CAQM, tasked with protecting and improving air quality in the NCR and surrounding areas, introduced a revised action plan to tackle winter pollution on December 13.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution based on the severity of air quality.

Delhi continues to struggle with air pollution, with air quality indices remaining in the 'very poor' category, posing serious health risks to residents. The air quality is not expected to improve soon. "Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions, including calm winds and a very low mixing height, which have pushed Delhi's AQI to the higher end of the 'very poor' category, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to impose Stage-III of the revised GRAP schedule issued on December 13, 2024, across the NCR with immediate effect," the CAQM said.

Under the revised GRAP, stricter measures have been introduced to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Schools and colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar will shift to hybrid classes for students up to Class V, allowing parents and students to opt for online learning where available.

Inter-state buses from NCR states--except electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel vehicles--will be barred from entering Delhi.

Resident welfare associations will be required to provide electric heaters for staff such as sanitation workers and security personnel to curb open burning of biomass or waste during the winter.

Stage-III measures have also been expanded. Persons with disabilities will be exempt from restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and neighbouring districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Delhi government must ban diesel medium goods vehicles (MGVs) with BS-IV or older standards, except those transporting essential goods, within city limits.

Similarly, non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles (LCVs) with BS-IV or older standards registered outside Delhi will be restricted, a move previously limited to BS-III vehicles. (ANI)

