New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Noting that science is at the core of his government's efforts towards socio-economic transformation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that numerous measures have been taken to boost science, research and innovation.

Inaugurating the Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit, a global virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians, he said there was need of top-class research to help farmers.

He said the government has encouraged indigenous vaccine production and made a mention of efforts to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

He referred to India's efforts towards the development of vaccines and said a long break in vaccine production has been broken.

"In 2014 four new vaccines were introduced into our immunization programme. This includes indigenously developed rota vaccine," he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about the ambitious mission to eliminate tuberculosis in India by 2025, which is five years before the global target.

"The Government of India has taken numerous measures to boost science, research and innovation. Science is at the core of our efforts towards socio-economic transformations. We broke inertia in the system," the Prime Minister said.

He said agricultural research scientists have worked hard to ramp up production of pulses.

"Twenty-five technology innovation hubs have already been launched under the mission. We want top-class scientific research to help our farmers. Our agriculture research scientists have worked hard to ramp up our production of pulses. Today we import only a small fraction of pulses. Our foodgrain production has hit a record high," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the need of the hour is to ensure more youngsters develop an interest in science. "For that, we must get well-versed with science of history and history of science," he said.

He said the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat includes a vision of global welfare.

"India's clarion call of an Atmanirbhar Bharat includes a vision of global welfare. In order to realise this dream, I invite you all and seek your support. Recently India introduced pioneering space reforms. These reforms provide opportunities for both industry and academia," he said.

He said VAIBHAV Summit 2020 celebrates science and innovation from India and the world.

"I would call it a true 'sangam' (confluence) of great minds. Through this gathering we seek to form a long-lasting association for India and the planet," PM Modi said.

He said science has remained at the core of the progress of humankind.

"When we look back at the history of human existence, we divide the time period as the stone age, bronze age, iron age, industrial age, space-age, digital age. These are some of the terms used. Each age has been shaped by some significant technological advance. Changes in technology have brought about changes in lifestyles," he said.

PM Modi said that the government has also launched numerous projects on the advancement of technologies in the digital age which will boost the startup sector.

"We have launched major missions on super-computing and on cyber-physical systems. These have expanded on fundamental research and application in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, sensors and big data analytics. This will provide a great boost to Indian manufacturing," he said.

Speaking on National Education Policy (NEP), PM Modi said it aims to boost curiosity in science.

"It gives a much-needed boost to scientific research. Today India is a great contributor to scientific research in the world," he said and referred to Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) project.

PM Modi recounted the work done by Indian mathematicians and scientists in the past and said that the youth must make efforts to get versed with their work.

"When one speaks of zero then how can one not speak of India. Zero made much of mathematics and commerce accessible to all. Our youth must know about Baudhayana, Bhaskara, Varahamihira, Nagarjuna, Sushruta and many others like Satyendra Nath Bose, CV Raman in the modern era. The list is long," he said.

He noted that over the last century, leading historical questions have been solved with the help of science. (ANI)

