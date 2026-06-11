India News | Scientific Conclave on Indian Pharmacopoeia Held in Haridwar; Aims to Enhance Awareness

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, organized a Scientific Conclave and Interactive Session on Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) 2026 "Strengthening Pharmaceutical Manufacturing through Pharmacopoeial Standards and Quality Compliance" at Haridwar on Wednesday, in collaboration with the Association of Devbhumi Pharma Industries (ADPI) and affiliated pharmaceutical manufacturing associations of Uttarakhand.

The conclave was organised with the objective of enhancing awareness on the provisions of IP 2026 and promoting quality compliance across the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

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Uttarakhand is one of India's leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs and has been among the states effectively utilising the IP and Indian Pharmacopoeia Reference Substances for ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines.

Recognising the state's significant contribution to pharmaceutical manufacturing, the conclave was organised to further strengthen industry awareness, support compliance with pharmacopoeial requirements, and promote the consistent adoption of IP standards across the pharmaceutical sector, thereby providing handholding support to pharmaceutical manufacturers and other stakeholders in the state.

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The programme brought together representatives from pharmaceutical manufacturing units, quality control and quality assurance professionals, regulatory authorities, analytical scientists, and drug testing laboratory personnel to deliberate on recent developments in pharmacopoeial standards and their implementation in the pharmaceutical industry.

The inaugural session commenced with a welcome address by Sandeep Jain, Chairman, ADPI. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of collaboration between industry and standard-setting bodies in strengthening pharmaceutical quality systems.

The session was also addressed by Sidharth Sahai Malhotra, Assistant Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO, Dehradun, and Tajber Singh, Drug Controller and State Licensing Authority, Uttarakhand, who highlighted the critical role of pharmacopoeial standards in ensuring regulatory compliance and safeguarding public health.

Delivering the Chief Guest address, V. Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC, underscored the pivotal role of the IP in establishing scientifically validated quality standards for medicines and supporting India's growing stature as a global pharmaceutical leader.

He highlighted the key advancements incorporated in IP 2026 and emphasised the importance of industry participation in ensuring the effective implementation of pharmacopoeial requirements.

Following the inaugural session, a series of technical deliberations and knowledge-sharing interactions were conducted on key aspects of the IP, including recent developments in pharmacopoeial standards, reference substances, microbiological quality requirements, quality management systems, analytical investigations and biological standards.

The sessions provided participants with practical insights into the application of IP standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control.

A dedicated interactive session provided participants with an opportunity to engage directly with IPC scientists and seek clarifications on technical, regulatory and implementation-related aspects of IP 2026.

The discussions reflected the industry's keen interest in understanding evolving pharmacopoeial requirements and adopting best practices for quality assurance.

The conclave reaffirmed IPC's commitment to fostering greater awareness of pharmacopoeial standards and strengthening collaboration with stakeholders to promote the manufacture of quality-assured medicines.

The event concluded with a networking session, enabling continued dialogue among regulators, industry representatives, and scientific experts on advancing pharmaceutical quality and compliance in Uttarakhand and across the country. (ANI)

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