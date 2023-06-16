New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A man riding a scooter was sent to hospital after allegedly being hit by a car near Defence Colony on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg on Friday, police said.

According to police, the car moving towards India Gate from Moolchand hit the scooterist from behind near a Defence Colony Petrol pump.

The car toppled over with the impact, while the scooterist was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre with a head injury, a senior police officer said.

The car driver has been held, police said, adding further action is underway.

