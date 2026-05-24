India News | Scorching Heatwave: Ranchi Residents Struggle with Acute Water Crisis as Tanker Supply Falls Short

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing heatwave scorching several parts of the country, locals in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, are grappling with an acute water crisis and are largely dependent on water tankers supplied by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) due to erratic water supply.

Speaking to ANI, a local resident Lilly, said that people in the area have been facing severe water-related issues for the past several years.

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"People here are facing severe water-related problems... There is no boring on these roads... It's been five years since we started raising this issue, and the problem has still not resolved... We are getting water only through them (RMC tankers)," she said.

Another local, Mantu Soni, highlighted the severity of the crisis in the mountainous region and urged authorities to ensure wider availability of water tankers.

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"There is so much water scarcity in this mountainous region. This problem is everywhere in this area. The tanker that has come here is not able to reach everywhere. All I wanted to say is that this tanker should be made available everywhere so that this problem can be resolved," he said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue to prevail over Central and Northwest India during next seven days and in the east and adjoining Peninsular India during the next three-five days. It said that a reduction in maximum temperatures are likely from May 29 onwards.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh during 24th-27th; Odisha during 24th-28th; Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana during 24th-26th; Jammu-Kashmir on 26th & 27th and Himachal Pradesh during 26th-28th May, " the IMD stated.

The Met Department has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.

People are advised the people to eat seasonal fruits like watermelon, cucumber and cantaloupe and leafy vegetables. Instead of caffeine, alcohol and sugary drinks, drinking shikanji and lassi wil held in keeping the body temperature down. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)