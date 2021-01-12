New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Congress leader P.Chidambaram on Tuesday said that 'the concern expressed by the Supreme Court over the farmer's protest is justified and the decision to form Committee to help find a solution is well-intentioned,' Chidambaram tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the three farm laws to submit its report within two months. The court said the first sitting of the committee, formed to listen to the grievances of farmers and views of the government, should be held within 10 days.

"The committee should file the report within two months before the Supreme Court. First sitting to be held within 10 days," the three-judge bench of the Apex Court, led by CJI S A Bobde said in its order today. The court also expressed hope that the farmers' protests will be called off after it stayed the operation of the new farm laws.

The farmer protest has been going on since August 9 between farmers and the centre regarding three farm acts which was passed in September 2020 by the Parliament of India and the eighth round of talks has taken place on January 9. The next round of talks will be held on January 15. (ANI)

