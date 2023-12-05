New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A group exhibition by 23 sculptors will pay homage to poet-art critic Keshav Malik on his birth centenary here at India International Centre from Thursday.

Organised by Delhi Art Society, the exhibition, titled "iSculpt", will feature two dozen works cast and hewn by modern sculptors in wood, stone, metal and terracotta at IIC's Gandhi King Plaza and Quadrangle Garden.

Born in Delhi in November 1924, Malik was known for his unique observations about paintings as well as his scholarly knowledge of sculptures.

Talking about Malik, curator Uma Nair said that he was a "great admirer" of European master sculptors and he had spent years in Italy and France during the 1950s.

"Their concepts impressed him a lot. All the same, he loved exploring Indian sculptors who delved into the roots of our philosophy," Nair said.

Among the renowned sculptors at the event will be Amar Nath Sehgal, Satish Gupta and Himmat Shah, besides DAS president and sculptor Neeraj Gupta.

The other artists include Sonia Sareen, Rini Dhumal, G Reghu, Arun Pandit, Biman Das, Dhananjay Singh, Harsha Durugadda, SD Hariprasad, Parmod Mann, Rajesh Ram, Nimesh Pilla, Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi, Muzaffar Ali, NS Rana, Ankon Mitra, Vipul Kumar, Satish Gujral, Ram Kumar Manna and Bhola Kumar.

Young cameraman Manoj Arora will also showcase his select set of nine monochromes at the exhibition.

The art festival will come to an end on December 21.

