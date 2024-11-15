Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): An independent candidate contesting from Rajasthan's Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody after allegedly slapping a sub-divisional magistrate. The candidate's lawyer criticised the police for not physically presenting him before the court.

Advocate Lakhan Singh Meena, representing independent candidate Naresh Meena, condemned the police for opting for a virtual hearing, citing law and order concerns as the reason.

"He was supposed to be produced before the Niwai court, but the police cited law and order issues and presented him through a video call. According to the law, if someone is arrested, they must be produced before the court within 24 hours, even if a video call is required. However, the police do not want their shortcomings to be exposed," he alleged.

The lawyer further stated that they had filed a plea in the Niwai court requesting daily medical tests and permission for family visits.

"We have submitted a plea for his daily medical examination and for him to be allowed to meet his family and lawyer every day. However, the court has currently sent him to 14 days of judicial custody," the lawyer added.

The incident occurred when Naresh Meena allegedly slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth in Samravata village, sparking a ruckus.

Supporters of Naresh Meena gathered in large numbers to protest his arrest by the Rajasthan Police.

Officials reported that during a clash between unidentified individuals and the police in Tonk district on Wednesday night, around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers were vandalised and set ablaze.

Earlier, Naresh Meena and his supporters staged a protest, alleging that he had been subjected to continuous harassment.

"Since October 25, I've been harassed continuously. My posters have been torn down, and officials have prevented people from voting for me," Meena claimed while addressing reporters.

By-elections were held on Wednesday in Rajasthan for seven seats: Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumbar, and Ramgarh. The results will be declared on November 20. These by-elections were necessitated by the demise of two MLAs and the election of five others to the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

