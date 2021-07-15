New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan Thursday issued showcause notices to officials during his inspection of sanitation services in west zone's Vikaspuri, the civic body said in a statement.

During the inspection, the mayor took stock of sanitation services in Kali Basti, JJ Colony Hastsal and Budhela village of the ward and found heaps of unattended garbage in the area.

"He asked officials to maintain the services in a proper manner in the ward and also asked concerned authorities to issue showcause notices (to responsible officials) after finding garbage lying unattended in the area," the statement said.

Suryan also took stock of facilities in D-block park in Vikaspuri and directed officials to make arrangements of for lights in the park.

He directed officials to address public issues on priority basis, the statement said.

