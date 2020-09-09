New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved a proposal to allow use of open-air spaces and terraces abutting licensed eateries as service area, officials said.

The proposal will now await nod of the SDMC House.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said the panel approved the proposal on Tuesday.

He said as per the proposal, only open-air spaces or terrace abutting licensed eating joints will be allowed to be used as a service area.

Gahlot said an applicant will have to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the person who owns the land for using an open space there as a service area.

The permission will be given for serving food in open-to-air terrace, part terrace (except refuge floor) on submission of building's structural safety certificate by a registered structural engineer with clear mention of using terrace for serving food (dining), the SDMC said in a statement.

He said that we had received a representation from the National Restaurant Association of India requesting that serving food in open areas and terraces adjacent to eating houses be allowed.

Considering their representation and in order to generate revenue, we have passed this proposal in the Standing Committee on Tuesday. Nowadays restaurants and the dining industry are trying to maximise outdoor space usage due to COVID-19 conditions and social distancing norms, he added.

The annual licensing fee for four-star hotels and restaurants would be Rs 200 per sq feet. Lower categories would get licences at half the price, he said.

He said these eating houses will have to take separate permission from the Delhi Fire Service, adding, no cooking will be allowed and stalls for ice-cream or fast food won't be permitted in the open areas due to fire safety concerns.

