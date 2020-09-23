New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A financial aid of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the families of two employees of the South Corporation who died of COVID-19 in the line of duty, Mayor Anamika said on Wednesday.

She said the SDMC has provided the financial aid as a compensation to the families of "corona warriors Selva Raj (contractual beldar) and Mahinder Singh (safai sainik)".

She said the SDMC staffers have worked hard day and night in this pandemic.

"Raj and Singh in the course of discharging their duty, contracted the infection and lost their lives. Both of these corona warriors were deployed in the South Zone," the SDMC said in a statement.

She said that the "SDMC has fulfilled the promise of providing the financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to families of its deceased employees and permanent government job will also given to a dependent".

The mayor said that the SDMC is being providing an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a permanent government job to the 'dependents of the corona warriors who succumb to the coronavirus while discharging their duties as frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic".

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday said that he would soon hold a meeting with NDMC employees to discuss the problem of due salaries.

He said the employees will also be informed about what efforts are being made by the NDMC for a permanent solution to their salary problem.

The North Delhi mayor said that the employees of the corporation are continuously holding protests at the corporation's headquarters amid the pandemic.

He claimed that the Delhi government is "not providing funds due to the NDMC, as a result of which the corporation is facing many problems".

"Our employees are the backbone of the corporation and it is our first propriety to solve the problem of employees as soon as possible," he said. PTI KND

