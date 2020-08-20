New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has ranked 31 among 47 cities in a specific category of the government's cleanliness survey, results for which were announced on Thursday.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have finished at 43rd and 46th position, respectively in the survey.

The three municipal corporations in Delhi have been ranked in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh.

Patna has been ranked 47th in this category spanning 47 cities, which participated in the exercise.

Indore has been adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions, respectively.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in which 129 awards have been given in different categories.

According to the government, the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' surveyed a total of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 97 Ganga towns and saw participation of 1.87 crore citizens.

Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the cleanest city in category of 1-10 lakh population, followed by Mysore in Karnataka and New Delhi Municipal Council area.

Jalandhar Cantonment Board had been ranked first while Delhi Cantonment Board and Meerut Cantonment Board have received second and third positions, respectively in the fifth cleanliness annual survey of the country.

After announcing the results, Puri said, "Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness survey) will continue to help us in sustaining the gains made under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, while providing a comprehensive roadmap to institutionalise the concept of total swachhata among all our cities."

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that "Swachh Survekshan 2020' had an overwhelming scale with the survey team visiting over 58,000 residential and over 20,000 commercial areas covering over 64,000 wards in a mere 28 days".

