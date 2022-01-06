Idukki (Ker), Jan 6 (PTI) An activist of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly posting on Facebook controversial contents amounting to creating disturbance in the society, police said here.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exam 2022 Update: KSEEB Releases Exam Schedule; Examination To Take Place Between March 28 And April 11.

Usman, 41, was arrested following the scrutiny of his posts by the Cyber Wing of the Kerala Police, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabbed To Death By Friends After Dispute Over Money.

He has been charged under Section 153-A of IPC (promoting disharmony) and relevant sections of IT Act, police said.

Usman was produced before a court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

A group of SDPI activists staged a demonstration outside Kattappana police station, protesting the arrest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)