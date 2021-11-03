Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 3 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Tuesday night rescued four devotees who lost their way while returning from the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

As per information shared by SDRF officials, the devotees, who lost their way, were stranded at Lincholi in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag.

Also Read | Bandi Chhor Diwas 2021: Eco-Friendly Celebration Planned At Golden Temple For Diwali.

"As soon as we received the information about the incident from Uttarakhand Police, we rushed to locate the stranded people," said the officials.

"After reaching the spot, we came to know that the four people were coming towards Gauri Kund after offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple. Mistakenly, they took another road and lost the way," they added.

Also Read | Microsoft Teams Gets Mesh Technology for Holographic Experience During Video Chats: Report.

The devotees were sent to Lincholi Police Station after the SDRF team rescued them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)