Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 29 (ANI): Officials of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued a 45-year-old man trapped in a 35-foot-deep well in Tangmarg village here on Thursday.

As per officials, the man was trapped in the well for over nine hours.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: RSS To Reach Out to Over 29,000 Villages in Karnataka Before Ram Mandir Inauguration.

"A rescue operation was carried out by the SDRF team to save a 45-year-old man who was trapped for 9 hours in a 35-foot-deep well in north Kashmir's Tangmarg village in Baramulla district," SDRF officials said.

Earlier in June this year, seven labourers trapped in the flooded Ujh river in Kathua district were rescued by the SDRF team.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Girl Student Set on Fire by Youth in Ayodhya, Sustains 20% Burn Injuries; Accused Arrested.

The labourers were stranded in the Ujh River, flooded after heavy rainfall lashed hilly areas, an SDRF official had said.

The labourers, who went fishing in the river, were stranded before being rescued with the assistance of locals, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)