Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], October 22 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Friday launched another search and rescue operation to track, rescue and bring down the missing trekkers in Uttarkashi district.

Yesterday, a search operation was launched after 11 people, including eight tourists, who had gone to Chitkul trekking via Lamkhaga Pass from Harshil went missing. Two trekkers were rescued and five bodies were recovered by the SDRF personnel during the operation.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 3 With LCD Display Likely To Be Launched in Q1 2022: Report.

On Wednesday, 11 trekkers were reported missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh, informed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)