Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 26 (ANI): A seaplane from the Maldives arrived here in Ahmedabad on Monday. The plane will connect the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the official inaugural flight on October 31.

According to a release from the Defence wing, the seaplane, which will be operated by SpiceJet, is a Twin Otter 300 and registered in the name of Spicejet Technic.

On Sunday afternoon, the seaplane took off from the Maldives' capital Male and landing inside Venduruthy channel for a technical halt, before arriving in Gujarat. (ANI)

