Visuals of the ongoing search and condon operations in Udhampur (Photo/ANI)

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): Search and cordon operations are underway in the Marta Village of Ramnagar in Udhampur District on Thursday, a day after an encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in the area.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure, 2-3 terrorists are hiding in the forest area.

The encounter on Wednesday lasted for about two hours.

"This is a very inaccessible area due to the high mountains, a river below, and a dense forest. We have the information that two to three terrorists are hiding in the middle of this jungle. This search operation is going on in this regard," SSP Nagpure told ANI.

Nagpure assured that despite the tough terrain, the forces' morale remained high.

"Currently, all the soldiers of all the forces and teams are fit and fine," he added, emphasising the resilience of the forces involved in the operation.

According to officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) along with other security forces in the dense jungle area of Udhampur.

Security forces encountered a group of terrorists in the village of Jopher, located under the jurisdiction of Police Station Ramnagar in Udhampur, officials said.

The area has been cordoned off to prevent the militants from escaping. Security forces are continuing their efforts to neutralise the threat and ensure the safety of civilians in the region, they added. (ANI)

