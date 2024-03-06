Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday attended the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting over seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Seat sharing has been done well," he said.

He further gave an insight of the meeting stating that his (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar) proposal was also discussed, adding to which, he said, "If needed, we will have a meeting with him once again."

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat also attended the key meeting on seat sharing and said that the meeting was good, adding to which he said, "We are hopeful that the results will also be the same."

"The next meeting will be held soon," he concluded.

After the meeting, the President of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Prakash Ambedkar said that the discussion was positive and that further discussions would take place in the next meeting.

On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party has finalised its seat sharing with all other parties of the INDIA bloc except in West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir.

The Congress leader remarked while addressing a press conference in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, where he arrived with Rahul Gandhi leading Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"There were a total of 28 parties in the INDIA Alliance but of these, a party leader (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) switched sides. His history is of 'Palti' (switching sides). He is a master of Palti. Out of 28 parties, 27 were left and later one more party left the INDIA bloc and joined the NDA. So we became 26. But I want to say that 26 parties are strong," he added.

The Congress leader further said, "Now out of 28 parties, 26 parties are with us and one or two more parties may join us in Maharashtra. We are strong and our seat-sharing formula in Jammu and Kashmir is being finalised. There has been some delay (referring to the seat-sharing issue) in West Bengal but the Congress Party has finalised the seat-sharing with all the other parties. Only two states left are West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir." (ANI)

