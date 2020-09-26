Patna (Bihar) [India], September 26 (ANI): Congress is fully prepared for the upcoming Bihar elections and talks are being held with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to decide the number of seats to be fought by allies in Mahagathbandhan, Avinash Pande, chairman of the screening committee of the party has said.

"Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil had visited Bihar two days back. He spoke to all senior leaders on the strategy of the party in upcoming elections. We will try to contest as many seats as possible. On the question of RJD, I can say that talks are on with them, and it's better to wait for the next couple of days on the number of seats we are contesting," he said.

Also Read | Shiromani Akali Dal Quits NDA Over Farms Bills Row, Blames BJP-Led Centre’s ‘Stubborn’ Approach on MSP.

He said Congress has a lot of potential in the state and party workers were enthusiastic about the polls.

The elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

Also Read | Bhopal Woman Moves Family Court Alleging Cheating by Her Father in ‘Ludo Game’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)