Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday asked to all political parties and their candidates to adhere to its COVID-19 guidelines for the coming election to four municipal corporations in the state and avoid large gatherings in view of the surge in coronavirus.

Also Read | Aligarh Couple Makes World’s Largest Lock, to Be Dedicated to Ram Temple (See Pics).

The candidates can instead use digital platforms or social media for campaigning for the civic polls, an official of the SEC said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: February 14 Has Historically Been Lucky For AAP, Says Manish Sisodia.

The SEC has issued guidelines prescribing COVID safe arrangements at different stages of the election process, including those at polling stations, for the election officials.

"The SEC has reiterated strict compliance to the safety norms. Action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 against cadidates in case of any violation," the official said.

The SEC may even cancel the permission given to the candidates to hold campaigns in case of any violation, he said.

Poll to four municipal corporations — Siliguri, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar and Asansol will be held on January 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)