Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) Face Recognition software would be tested in about 150 polling stations in the ensuing local body elections,Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi said on Tuesday.

The software, an advanced innovation to identify voters with the available data, would be used in at least one polling station from each ward, an official release quoted him as having said.

The SEC said the technology had been tested in 10 polling stations in an earlier election to assess accuracy.

The Commissioner, who was speaking at a training programme for GHMC officials on 'Te-Poll' software, said using advanced technology in the coming elections would enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Using technology in a big way would help all stakeholders conduct elections smoothly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Voters would be able to download voter slips, constituency and polling station wise voter lists and know polling station online within no time with the help of technology, he said.

The 'Te poll' software would allow contesting candidates view all details online, reduce working hours of poll personnel, as well as ensure accuracy, he said.

He said the Election Commission was planning on an E- Voting process for senior citizens, disabled persons, polling personnel and others.

The SEC, in coordination with IT&C department, would examine the possibility of allowing E-voting in the coming elections, he said. The term of the elected body of the GHMC would expire in February, 2021, according to official sources.

