India News | Second Stabbing in Delhi's New Usmanpur; 26-year-old Killed

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Another incident of stabbing took place in New Usmanpur involving a 26-year-old at the Bhagat Singh colony, Delhi police said on Tuesday.

The police found the 26-year-old lying dead on the ground when they reached the spot on Tuesday morning.

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The deceased was identified as Lalit, a resident of Brahmpuri, Delhi. The forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected relevant evidence.

Police have registered a case at the New Usmanpur police station and launched an investigation.

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Police said that they have deployed multiple teams to pursue the leads and arrest the accused at the earliest.

This is the second stabbing incident reported in a day after a 17-year-old was killed in Gautam Vihar within the limits of New Usmanpur Police Station in the national capital.

The locals nearby stated that three attackers arrived on a scooter and, taking advantage of the darkness, stabbed the victim, following which they fled from the back side of the area.

Police and the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the crime scene and said that the probe is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)