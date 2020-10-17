Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 17 (ANI): Assam administration has imposed section 144 of CrPC in Central Police District of Guwahati over intelligence inputs that terrorist or anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential area aiming to breach peace and disturb public tranquility.

Ranveer, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Guwahati Central Police District, issued an order on Thursday asking the landlords not to rent out accommodation to any person until he or she furnishes his or her particulars to the officer in-charge of the police station concerned.

Also Read | Global Hunger Index 2020: India Ranks 94th in List of 107 Countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal Fare Better.

"Reports have been received that due to the situation prevailing in the area of Central Police District, Guwahati, it is apprehended that terrorist/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential area of the said police district and there is every likelyhood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is likelihood of grave danger to human life and safety and injury of public property on that account," the order read.

The order said that it is necessary that some checks should be put on landlords/tenants so that terrorist/ anti-social elements in the guise of tenant may not cause explosion, riot, shootout, affray and that immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same

Also Read | Barh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"Landlord, owner, person of any house, property which falls under the Jurisdiction of area of the Central Police District. Guwahati shall let, sub-let, rent out any accommodation to any person unless and until he has furnished the particulars of the said tenant to the OC of Concerned PS in whose jurisdiction the premises fall," the order read further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)