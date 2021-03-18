Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Barwani District Administration on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the district in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

People coming from Maharashtra will be advised to stay in 7-day home quarantine mandatory.

Action to be taken against those found without wearing a mask. The order has been issued by District Collector Shivraj Singh Verma.

Madhya Pradesh reports 917 new COVID19 cases, 500 recoveries, and one death today. Total cases in the state are 2,71,957, total recoveries are 2,62,031. The death toll is at 3,894 and the active cases are 6,032. (ANI)

