New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Commuters have been suggested to take alternative routes as the Mathura Road here will remain closed for traffic from Bhogal to Ashram for three days starting from Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday.

According to the traffic police, the Delhi Jal Board was granted the permission to carry out repair works between 10 pm and 6 am from October 7 to October 10 alternatively on both the carriageways -- from Ashram to Bhogal and vice versa.

While the repair works on the route from Ashram to Bhogal is likely to be finished by Saturday morning, no work could be started by the Delhi Jal Board on the opposite carriageway. The delay in these water pipeline repairs has caused great inconvenience to the commuters using the Mathura Road, said SD Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The woes in the area has further been compounded by the damage to the MTNL cables affecting about 8,000 odd connections due to the ongoing repair work.

The traffic diversions affected to allow Delhi Jal Board to finish repairs on Mathura Road over the past three days has been leading to delays, increased travel and stoppage time and also adding to the pollution in the area of Ashram Chowk, said Mishra.

"In order to ensure quick and timely repairs of the water pipes as well as the surface roads, a joint meeting of various stakeholders including officials of the Delhi Jal Board, MTNL, PWD was called on Friday. It was decided that a coordinated effort would be put in by all the agencies involved so as to finish the work over the weekend," he said.

Elaborating on the necessary traffic diversions in place, the officer said in a statement that with effect from 10 am on October 10, all types of vehicles on Mathura Road going from Bhogal side to Ashram would be diverted onto Lodhi Road from Neela Gumbad ( Subj Bhurj Circle). They may proceed onwards via Barapullah flyover or Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Likewise, all traffic from Bhogal T Point (Mathura Road-Jathedar Harbans Singh Bhogal Marg T Point ) would be diverted onto Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbad ( Subj Bhurj Circle).

The residents staying in Jangpura, Jangpura extn, Bhogal, East and West Nizamuddin seeking to proceed towards Ashram Chowk would have to take Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbad ( Subj Bhurj Circle) and subsequently proceed onwards via Lodhi Road, Barapullah lyover or Lala Lajpal Rai Marg, the officer said.

However, for all those staying in Jangpura, Jangpura extn, Bhogal, East and West Nizamuddin and all vehicles going to and coming from Nizamuddin Railway station would be able to commute on Mathura Road between Neela Gumbad and Bhogal flyover, he added.

