Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI):The Hyderabad police registered a case on Tuesday against the owner of the building and the lodge in Secunderabad in which a fire broke out last night.

The accused have been booked under 304-A IPC and investigation is on. The accused will be nabbed very soon, Police said.

FIR registered against the owners of Electric Scooter showroom and the manager of Lodge. The accused booked under 304-II, 337 IPC.

"The fire broke out last night around 9.30 pm. The fire started in the basement, where a lot of electric bikes were parked. We do not know the origin of the fire as yet. Eight people have died and some are hospitalised. A case has been registered," said Chandana Deepti, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Hyderabad.

In last night's fire incident, eight people died and several were injured when a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad. The fire broke out at the charging unit of the electric scooter showroom on the ground floor of the hotel building. Following this, people on the upper floors got trapped in smoke.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali visited the hotel where a fire broke out last night and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh. "Unfortunately, 8 people died. 7 are hospitalised out of which one is critical. CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh. A case has been registered," Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the tragic death of six people who died when a fire broke out at a hotel in Telangana's Secunderabad late on Monday night.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi tweeted.

While expressing his condolences through a Twitter post, Modi said Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. (ANI)

