Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency Sarbananda Sonowal called for a healthy democratic environment for the growth and development of the country.

Sonowal said that the true meaning of 'Jatiyotabad' prioritises indigenous rights over the destruction of public assets.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail: AAP Leader Meets Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Kejriwal After Coming Out of Prison (Watch Video).

"In this grand festival of democracy, we must celebrate the truth, facts, rule of law and commitment to the cause of nation-building as building blocks to further strengthen the 'Jatiyotabad'," Sonowal said.

Sarbananda Sonowal addressed multiple public meetings at Amguri, Naharani and Kenduguri under the Jaipur Mandal on Wednesday as the canvassing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections picks up speed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Strangles 40-Year-Old Sister to Death Over Drinking Habit, Buried Body in House; Arrested.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior leader of the BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "Jatiyotabad is an important idea that must be empowered with truth, facts, ideas and action towards the realisation of the set objectives. It is a powerful tool of democracy - as a strong voice of the peoplethat prioritises indigenous rights against the destruction of public assets."

He said that as CM, one of his first actions was to initiate a process to provide legal rights over the landholdings of the indigenous people of Assam.

"When the Congress enacted the anti-people, anti-Assamese IMDT Act, then we did not go about creating ruckus on the roads. But, as a true and more impactful result, we approached the Supreme Court, which struck it down. This is how Jatiyotabad must act, which is to secure the legal rights of the sons of the soil. When we formed the government in 2016, as the Chief Minister, one of my first actions was to initiate the process to provide legal rights over the landholdings of the indigenous people of Assam," he said.

He alleged that for more than six decades, the successive Congress governments failed to secure the land rights of the people.

"For more than six decades since India's independence, successive Congress governments failed to secure the land rights of the people. More than 3,60,000 indigenous families were accorded land rights with legal ownership via Pattas. Another two lakh families have been given land rights with legal ownership to the indigenous people since 2021 under the present BJP government. This is what true 'Jatiyotabad' can achieve," Sonowal said.

Speaking further, the BJP candidate for Dibrugarh constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "Narendra Modi has been leading the country with a model of good governance echoing the spirit of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.' This is exactly how our Great Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha built the Assamese society by building bridge among seven communities."

He said that Ahom king Chaolung Sukapha's governance model has surely influenced PM Narendra Modi's good governance.

"Chaolung Sukapha's governance model has surely influenced PM Narendra Modi's good governance. Today, we are celebrating the festival of democracy and we must celebrate it. We must celebrate the truth, facts, rule of law and commitment to the cause of nation-building as building blocks to further strengthen the spirit of nationhood. Contrary to the unparliamentary, irresponsible & false remarks by the opposition, I believe in making people aware of facts, and showing respect by listening to their ideas and concerns while trying to act in favour of the people," Sonowal said.

He further said that the opposition is committing a sin by trying to provoke society with lies.

"The creativity and dynamism of the young minds in the name of movement are the main enemies of society. We must remain vigilant against such narrow and negative politics and immerse ourselves in the positive Jatiyotabad within the democratic spirit and ethos of our great nation. I join all of you to offer my homage to the martyrs of the Assam agitation from this area - Ajit Neog and Nagen Deka - and, at the same time, remember the contribution of our forefathers and freedom fighters, Jonaram Neog and Dinnath Sharma," Sonowal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)