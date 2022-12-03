New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in the national capital, Delhi Police is working round-the-clock to ensure peaceful and orderly conduct of the polls on December 4, a senior police official said and noted that security arrangements planned in detail.

The voting for the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

"Delhi Police intel wing is working with special branches and central agencies. Minute-to-minute policing is being done and we're working 24 hours to prevent law and order situation and have a fair and free election," Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, (L&O), Zone-1, told ANI.

He said Delhi Police is fully prepared for the MCD polls.

"Keeping every small detail in mind we have planned the security arrangements. Pre-polls, during the polls and post-polls, three phases will have three different kinds of security deployment," he said.

Earlier today, Special CP (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said that all arrangements have been made in regard to security and surveillance by the Delhi Police for the MCD polls.

"Delhi Police's arrangements are sufficient. There will be a total of 30,000 jawans on duty out of which 16,000 would be Delhi Police jawans and the rest would be outside forces," he said.

The senior officer said Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans and home guards will also be deployed.

Point-to-point planning has been done, Hooda said, adding that security forces will keep a watch with the help of drones. "Around four to five drones have been assigned to each district."

The elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are seeing high-pitched contests between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, and the AAP, besides the Congress.

The national capital's Excise Department has announced dry days from Friday evening till the completion of voting. (ANI)

