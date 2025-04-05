By Sourav Tewari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): Security has been heightened in West Bengal's Howrah ahead of Ram Navami. According to Kolkata Police, the authorities have made special surveillance and security arrangements for the festival's celebration.

The officials further revealed that ten districts and commissionerates have been identified as sensitive areas and 29 IPS officers have been sent on special duty from April 5 to 7, as per a press release.

According to sources, 59 processions will be held in Kolkata City, so the authorities have deployed many police officials to maintain law and order during the Ram Navami festival, the release further mentioned.

While, the authorities have tightened the security arrangements in Kolkata, Vishwa Hindu Parishad general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagr spoke on the preparations of the Ram Navami festival. He said that Ram Navami is the biggest Hindu festival in the world and "Hindus" from all across the country worship lord Ram and "shobhayatras" are carried out. He reflected on the organisation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and Mahakumbh 2025 and stated that the Ram Navami celebrations would be carried out in the same manner.

"Ram Navami is the biggest Hindu religious festival in the world. Hindus in the country and abroad worship lord Ram, and shobhayatras are carried out... Just more than a year ago, pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla was done in Ayodhya, and we have recently seen the Maha Kumbh. Similarly, the Ram Navami celebrations will be organised tomorrow in a grand manner", he told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court on Friday passed an order for the Howrah Ram Navami rally. The rally will take place between 3-5 pm, no arms will be allowed in the rally. Motorcycle rally will not be allowed. Rally has to be arranged peacefully with proper Police guidance.

Rally by Anjani Putra Sena, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini have been permitted. This rally will be done with 500 people. All rallies will happen on the same route of GT Road.

Markets and shops in West Bengal's Howrah district are decked up with flags and posters as preparations intensify for Ram Navami, which will be celebrated nationwide on April 6. (ANI)

