New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI):Security measures have been intensified at the Delhi borders in anticipation of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' March by farmers on February 13.

At Delhi's Jharoda border, barricades and barbed wires have been erected, and similar arrangements are observed at the Singhu border with rows of barricades lining the road.

To ensure law and order, Section 144 has been enforced, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and assemblies. Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are actively present, and the border sealing preparations are extensive.

A robust force of more than 2000 personnel, including CAPF, Crime Branch staff, and battalions, is ready to maintain security and address any untoward incidents.

"Section 144 is in place. Bringing in tractor trolleys and assemblies are restricted. The Delhi Police and the CAPF are here. We have prepared to seal the border. We will ensure that no one breaks this border...If there is any untoward incident we will seal it completely. We have CAPF, Crime Branch staff, Batallions staff and other units. We have more than 2000 personnel stong force in the district," Ankit Singh, DCP of the North East District, said speaking to ANI.

Speaking on security deployment due to farmer's protest, Haryana Principal Secretary Vijayendra Kumar said, "Haryana borders with Rajasthan and Punjab. Proper arrangements have been made at both border points towards Punjab. Adequate force has been deployed. Strong arrangements have been made this time keeping in mind the events of last time. We are in touch with the DCs and SPs of bordering areas of Rajasthan and Punjab and well coordinated...Two temporary jails have been created... Alternative routes for ambulances have been opened. 11 additional companies have been deployed."

Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta said that 40 checkposts have been set up in view of the farmers' protest march on Tuesday.

"In Sirsa, 40 checkposts have been set up strategically, especially on routes coming in from our neighbouring states. 11 paramilitary companies in addition to local police have been deployed. Section 144 has been imposed in Sirsa... Ambulances and fire brigades have been stationed in various places to tackle any situation efficiently," Gupta said.

Speaking about traffic diversions and internet shutdowns, Gupta said, "The road coming from Bathinda has been temporarily sealed, and by tomorrow 8-10 most important checkposts will be sealed. Traffic has been diverted on many points of NH-9, to give alternate routes to common people...Internet had been shut down for three days in many districts to maintain law and order..."

The Delhi Police has also issued a detailed traffic advisory, in view of the farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march are staying for the night at Fatehgarh Sahib Highway amid deployment of heavy security at the spot.

The farmer bodies also held a meeting ahead of the protest march.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher said that after the meeting there will be a discussion with the farmer unions, following which a decision will be taken.

"...After the meeting, a discussion with the 200 unions will take place, only then a decision will be taken...If the Prime Minister tries, he can win the hearts of the farmers..."

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said that 200 Farmers' Unions will march towards Delhi on Tuesday and farmers' unions of nine states are in touch with them.

"Tomorrow morning, 200 Farmers' Unions will march towards Delhi...to complete the agitation that was left incomplete...Farmers' Unions of 9 states are currently in touch...Puducherry, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, MP, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab, all these states are ready for the agitation," Sabhra said. (ANI)

