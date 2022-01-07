Indore, Jan 7 (PTI) The security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5 was an unacceptable mistake, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Also Read | Ratan Tata Biography: Former IAS Officer Thomas Mathew To Pen Biography of the Indian Industrialist.

In what the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) defined as a “major security lapse”, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on January 5, after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally.

Also Read | India Welcomes China, US, UK, France, Russia's Statement on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Race.

“This lapse is very unfortunate. I feel very sorry about it. These lapses should not be there and should not be accepted,” Khan told PTI.

He, however, refused to comment on the political slugfest caused by the incident.

On being queried about his statement that he wold leave the post of Chancellor if the Kerala government did not give a categorical assurance that the latter would not interfere in the affairs of universities there, Khan said "to be chancellor of the state universities is not only a Constitutional duty but also a statutory duty".

Khan, who arrived here for a state press club programme, said such interference was painful.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)