Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) The Y-plus security cover to actress Kangana Ranaut has been provided based on a request from her father to the state government in her native Himachal Pradesh which in turn forwarded it to the Centre, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

According to Kanganas father, the actress was responding to social issues which caused "heartburn" to some people in Maharashtra, he told reporters here. Himachal Pradesh Government has asked (for security for her). Kangana Ranauts father wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Himachal. He had also met the CM and submitted a memorandum that his daughter was being subjected to harassment... based on his request, the Himachal Chief Minister informed the centre about the situation, Reddy said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Revised EC Guidelines For Publishing of Candidates’ Criminal Antecedents Released, Check Details.

However, when asked the Minister did not clarify who is going to foot the bills for the security-the state government or the actress herself.

The Bollywood actor was given Y-plus category security and is protected by about 10 armed commandos round-the-clock after she and some of the Maharashtra politicians indulged in a bitter war of words over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June and also other issues.

Also Read | India’s Index of Industrial Production Growth Rate in July 2020 Declines by 10.4%.

The decision to provide the security cover was taken as there were also threats that Ranut would not be allowed to enter Maharashtra as she did not belong to the state.

He said the CBI has been probing the death of Sushant Singh as per the Supreme Courts direction and the Centre has no role in that.

Reddy, however, said the Centre will interfere when there was a dispute between two states.

There is a necessity to upkeep law and order and also if there are disputes between two states, the Centre will interfere, he added.

The Minister, who hails from Telangana, also said the Centre has been extending all support to the state government in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic like any other state.

He brushed aside allegations that the Centre was turning a Nelsons eye to Telangana issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)