Mysore (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): Security was increased in Mysuru on Monday and prohibitory orders were clamped as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a protest against the Chief Minister Siddarmaiah Congress government in connection with the stone-throwing incident reported from outside the Udayagiri police station in the city following a derogatory post on social media that triggered unrest earlier this month.

The BJP has approached a court after being denied permission to hold the protest.

State BJP leaders B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka and other senior leaders were set to participate in the protest.

Visuals from the JSS circle showed heavy security deployment.

BJP state President Vijayendra said that similar incidents had happened earlier.

He stated that the protest call was given by the Rashtriya Suraksha Andolan Committee against the Congress government to protest against the appeasement politics of the ruling party.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said, "This is not the first time this incident has happened, it has happened previously in other areas, the Rashtriya Suraksha Andolan Committee had called for a protest against the Siddaramaiah government, so thousands of Hindu workers are going to gather here in Mysuru and protest against the appeasement politics of the ruling party..."

Vijayendra stated that he was hopeful of the court giving the verdict in favour of BJP.

"We are hopeful that the court will give the verdict in our favour... If the state government is unwilling to protect the Hindus, all the Hindu organizations are forced to protest against the Congress government..." the Karnataka BJP President further stated.

A mob attacked the Udayagiri police station on February 11 following a derogatory social media post, officials said. The attack had left seven policemen injured.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Hitendra, the accused was arrested for the derogatory post. However, some people were "upset that he might be released soon," he added.

The crowd turned violent and attempted to storm the station, damaging vehicles and injuring policemen, officials said. On February 14, Chief Minister Siddaramiah directed police to take strict action against those responsible. (ANI)

