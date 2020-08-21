Itanagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have apprehended three cadres of various factions of the NSCN during joint operations in Changlang district, police said on Friday.

A joint team of Changlang police, 9 Assam Rifles and 149 Battalion of CRPF, during an operation on Thursday, apprehended one self-styled second lieutenant of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation).

The NSCN-R cadre was apprehended from New Sallang village in the district, the sources said.

In another operation on Thursday, an NSCN (K) Yung Aung (YA) faction cadre was apprehended from Namgoi area by a joint team of Changlang district police, 19 Assam Rifles and 171 Bn of CRPF.

Earlier on August 15, security forces apprehended a self-styled Sergeant Major of the NSCN-K (YA) from New Sallang area by personnel of 9 Assam Rifles and district police.

The three apprehended cadres have been handed over to the district police and three cases registered against them under relevant sections of laws at Changlang and Nampong police stations, the sources added.

