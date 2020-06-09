India News | Security Forces Avert Militant Attack by Timely Detection of IED in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Jun 9 (PTI) Security forces averted a militant attack by timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A patrol party of the Army noticed the IED planted by the ultras by the roadside at the Saidpora crossing in the Dangiwacha area of Baramulla early in the morning, a police official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which destroyed the IED in situ.

There was no damage due to the controlled explosion of the IED, the police official added.

