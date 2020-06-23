Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): A joint cordon and search operation by security forces is underway here in Pulwama's Bandzoo area after an encounter broke out with terrorists on Tuesday morning.

So far, two unidentified terrorists have been killed while one CRPF personnel succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read | Rath Yatra 2020 | Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena Confirms One Sevayat Tested COVID-19 Positive, Says He is Not Allowed to Participate in Jagannath Yatra: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

"Joint Troops of 182 CRPF, Indian Army and JKP are carrying out CASO in which an encounter broke out with terrorists. 2 Terrorists have been neutralised. 1 CRPF jawan who had bullet injury and evacuated to hospital succumbed to injuries," said the Central Reserve Police Force.

Two terrorists were eliminated and 2 AK-47 was recovered from the spot.

Also Read | Apple Mac Desktop with an ARM Chip Coming Later This Year, Ditches Intel.

Police and security forces are on the job, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)