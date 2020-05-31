India News | Security Forces Core Group Reviews Situation in Valley: Army

Srinagar, May 30 (PTI) A core group of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reviewed the prevailing situation in the Valley and discussed measures to effectively deal with various challenges, including the increasing infiltration bids from Pakistan and calibrated increase in terror attacks in the hinterland, said the Army.

In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju and J&K Director General of Dilbag Singh, co-chaired a meeting of the core group consisting of top officials of the civil administration, intelligence agencies and security forces here, an Army spokesman said.

He said the meeting was to review the security situation and ensure readiness to meet the anticipated security challenges.

The core group focussed on the need for high-level of synergy among all agencies in addressing the security concerns of Kashmir, he said.

“Intelligence inputs indicate that Pakistan had intensified its efforts to increase infiltration and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control. There is also an effort to achieve a calibrated increase in terrorist actions in the hinterland. Pakistan and its proxies are also active on social media to launch a disinformation campaign in J-K,” the spokesman said.

He said the core group discussed the plans to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control and counter-terrorist grid in the hinterland, besides the recent successes in anti-terror operations.

“The intelligence inputs indicate efforts by anti-nationals and Pakistan-proxies to resort to a calibrated increase in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Recent successes including the killings of terror tanzeems (outfit) leaders and prevention of large scale IED attacks have blunted such efforts. The support of the Kashmir people has been critical in the success of the security forces,” he said.

The spokesman said the core group discussed the need for continued intelligence-based anti-terror operations with a humane touch.

“In order to address the complete eco-system of terror organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, the anti-terror operations are being supported by efforts to identify and arrest over-ground workers who sustain the terror organisations,” he said.

During the meeting, Kashmir divisional commissioner apprised the participants of the meeting of the administration's effort to tackle cultivation and trafficking of drugs in the Valley, besides its strive to address the COVID-19 challenge, the spokesman said.

He said at the end of the meeting, the senior commanders expressed satisfaction at the successful handling of the security situation and asked for continued efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SSB

