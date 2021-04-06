Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Security forces on Monday destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khanyar locality here, police said.

The IED was detected near a hotel at Badubagh area on Monday evening, a police official said.

He said the IED, fitted in a container, was later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any harm.

A case has been registered and an investigation taken up, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)