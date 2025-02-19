Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 19 (ANI):A series of synergized intelligence-based joint operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the districts of Kangpokpi, Imphal West and Bushnupur have resulted in apprehension of five cadres and recovery of weapons.

Acting on specific intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition in general area Tingkhai Khullen village, approximately 12 km South of Kotlen village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation and recovered one automatic rifle, one .32 mm Pistol, one .22mm Pistol, four single barrel Rifles, one Mortar, ammunition and war like stores.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Manipur Police said that on February 18, Police arrested one sympathizer of KCP (PWG) organization, namely, Romeo Laishram of Yurembam Awang Leikai from his house under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West District. One 7.65 mm Pistol along with one magazine loaded with five rounds of ammunition, one white ammunition box containing ten 7.65 mm ammunition, one Pistol holster and one Aadhaar Card were seized from his possession.

Manipur Police also arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG) from Irum Mapal area under Kakching-PS, Kakching District namely, Naorem Premkanta Singh (43). He is involved in extortion activities from general public.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Security Forces also arrested one active cadre of PREPAK(PRO) from near Mahindra Showroom, Okshongbung along Tiddim road under Moirang-PS, Bishnupur District namely, Thokchom Sanathoi Singh @ Chongthoiba. From his possession, one Mobile Phone with Airtel SIM Card and one Aadhaar Card were seized.

Security Forces also arrested one active cadre of PREPAK(PRO) from Uripok Khumanthem Leikai under Imphal-PS, Imphal West District namely, Salam Sitoljit Singh @ Seventy @ Sevenkumar. He is involved in extortion activities from general public. From his possession, one Mobile handset was seized.

Manipur Police also arrested one active member of the outfit RPF/PLA, namely, Waikhom Ibungo Meitei @ Mangal from Hatta Golapati near Public Hospital under Porompat-PS, Imphal East. The Police said the arrestee is directly involved in extortion activities from general public, govt. officials, schools and colleges etc. From his possession, one two-wheeler and two mobile phones were seized.

Earlier on February 17, Manipur Police arrested 01 cadre of PLA from Leimaram Canal area under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur District namely, Thokchom Ajit Singh @ Nanao. From his possession, one Mobile Phone with Jio SIM was seized.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts. Movement of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively were ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)