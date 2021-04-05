New Delhi (India), April 5 (ANI) Seeking to further enhance coordination between the armed forces, the security forces are planning to hold an exercise which is expected to be started around the end of this month.

The exercise is planned to be held at a time when the security forces are set to deploy as per the summer requirements when the passes and most the areas would open up after extreme winter months.

"An exercise is being planned in the Ladakh sector around the month-end with the aim of further enhancing coordination and synergy between them," government sources told ANI.

The security forces deployed in the Ladakh region along the China border include the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Forces are on a high alert in the entire region as it was around this time only last year when the Chinese showed aggression and transgressed into many areas inside the Indian territory on some locations.

Recently, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane had told ANI that there was no way China or any other adversary would be able to surprise us.

For over a year, India has been engaged in a military standoff with China in the eastern Ladakh sector and has seen fierce clashes between troops in the Galwan valley and other areas.

The tensions between the two sides came down as they agreed to disengage from the Pangong Tso lake area.

However, the situation has not yet been fully resolved as the troops continue to be deployed near the frontline as the two sides have not yet fully deescalated.

The situation at the friction points in the Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains continues to exist and the two sides have to talk to resolve the situation there. (ANI)

